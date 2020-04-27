Treehouse Foods Shares Up 24.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (THS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) on March 30th, 2020 at $41.21. In approximately 4 weeks, Treehouse Foods has returned 24.46% as of today's recent price of $51.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Treehouse Foods have traded between a low of $33.50 and a high of $67.88 and are now at $51.28, which is 53% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a food manufacturer servicing primarily the retail grocery and foodservice distribution channels. The Company's products include non-dairy powdered coffee creamer; canned soups, salad dressings and sauces, jams and pie fillings, pickles, and related products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Treehouse Foods shares.

Log in and add Treehouse Foods (THS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.