Tredegar Corp Has Returned 23.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG) on January 10th, 2020 at $21.31. In approximately 2 months, Tredegar Corp has returned 23.68% as of today's recent price of $16.26.

Over the past year, Tredegar Corp has traded in a range of $14.89 to $23.48 and is now at $16.26, 9% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures plastic films and aluminum extrusions. The Company also has interests in a variety of technology-based businesses. Tredegar's customers include the disposables, packaging, agriculture, building and construction, transportation, electrical, and consumer durables markets, among others.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tredegar Corp.

Log in and add Tredegar Corp (TG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.