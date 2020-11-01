Tredegar Corp Up 21.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG) on August 12th, 2019 at $17.43. In approximately 5 months, Tredegar Corp has returned 21.46% as of today's recent price of $21.17.

Tredegar Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.48. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures plastic films and aluminum extrusions. The Company also has interests in a variety of technology-based businesses. Tredegar's customers include the disposables, packaging, agriculture, building and construction, transportation, electrical, and consumer durables markets, among others.

