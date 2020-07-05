Trecora Resource (TREC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trecora Resource (NYSE:TREC) on April 3rd, 2020 at $4.56. In approximately 1 month, Trecora Resource has returned 11.84% as of today's recent price of $5.10.

In the past 52 weeks, Trecora Resource share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.23 and a high of $10.54 and are now at $5.10, 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Trecora Resources refines specialty petrochemical products in the United States, and owns and operates pipelines for transporting these products. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties primarily in Saudi Arabia.

