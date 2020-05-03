Trecora Resource Shares (TREC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trecora Resource (NYSE:TREC) on August 15th, 2019 at $8.74. In approximately 7 months, Trecora Resource has returned 35.93% as of today's recent price of $5.60.

Trecora Resource share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.54 and a 52-week low of $5.30 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $5.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Trecora Resources refines specialty petrochemical products in the United States, and owns and operates pipelines for transporting these products. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties primarily in Saudi Arabia.

