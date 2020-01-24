Trecora Resource Down 18.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TREC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trecora Resource (NYSE:TREC) on August 15th, 2019 at $8.74. In approximately 5 months, Trecora Resource has returned 17.96% as of today's recent price of $7.17.

Over the past year, Trecora Resource has traded in a range of $7.01 to $10.54 and is now at $7.17, 2% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Trecora Resources refines specialty petrochemical products in the United States, and owns and operates pipelines for transporting these products. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties primarily in Saudi Arabia.

