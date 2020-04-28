Travelers Cos In Up 8.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TRV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) on March 26th, 2020 at $94.52. In approximately 1 month, Travelers Cos In has returned 8.45% as of today's recent price of $102.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Travelers Cos In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $76.99 and a high of $155.09 and are now at $102.91, 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals.

