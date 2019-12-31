Transunion Up 23.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TRU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Transunion (NYSE:TRU) on June 6th, 2019 at $68.26. In approximately 7 months, Transunion has returned 23.80% as of today's recent price of $84.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Transunion have traded between a low of $52.15 and a high of $87.39 and are now at $84.65, which is 62% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

TransUnion operates as a credit reporting agency. The Company offers consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities to businesses. TransUnion provides risk and information solutions to businesses and consumers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Transunion shares.

Log in and add Transunion (TRU) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.