Tractor Supply Up 35.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TSCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on March 19th, 2020 at $75.89. In approximately 2 months, Tractor Supply has returned 35.63% as of today's recent price of $102.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tractor Supply have traded between a low of $63.89 and a high of $114.25 and are now at $102.93, which is 61% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 0.43% higher over the past week, respectively.

Tractor Supply Company operates a retail farm store chain in the United States. The Company provides farm maintenance, animal, general maintenance, lawn and garden, light truck equipment, work clothing, and other products. Tractor Supply serves hobby, part-time, and full-time farmers and ranchers, as well as rural customers, contractors, and tradesman.

