SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) on April 8th, 2020 at $45.21. In approximately 2 weeks, Tempur Sealy Int has returned 9.60% as of today's recent price of $40.87.

Over the past year, Tempur Sealy Int has traded in a range of $22.00 to $100.39 and is now at $40.87, 86% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% lower and 4.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., through its primary subsidiary manufactures and markets foam mattresses, pillows, and miscellaneous products under its own and other brand names.

