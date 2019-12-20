Townsquare Med-A Up 34.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TSQ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Townsquare Med-A (NYSE:TSQ) on October 28th, 2019 at $7.08. In approximately 2 months, Townsquare Med-A has returned 34.32% as of today's recent price of $9.51.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Townsquare Med-A have traded between a low of $3.95 and a high of $9.97 and are now at $9.51, which is 141% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

Townsquare Media, Inc. provides radio broadcasting services. The Company acquires, develops, and operates radio stations and digital properties in mid-sized markets. Townsquare Media owns FM and AM radio stations throughout the United States.

