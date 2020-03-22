Towne Bank Down 38.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TOWN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) on January 6th, 2020 at $27.33. In approximately 2 months, Towne Bank has returned 38.04% as of today's recent price of $16.93.

Over the past year, Towne Bank has traded in a range of $17.01 to $29.02 and is now at $18.08, 6% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

TowneBank is a full-service commercial bank serving customers through offices located in Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Bank offers a full array of personal and business banking products and services, as well as internet banking.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Towne Bank.

