Tower Internatio Shares Up 0.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TOWR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tower Internatio (NYSE:TOWR) on July 12th, 2019 at $30.87. In approximately 10 months, Tower Internatio has returned 0.44% as of today's recent price of $31.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Tower Internatio share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.15 and a high of $31.28 and are now at $31.00, 81% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Tower International Inc., is a integrated global manufacturer of engineered structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving automotive original equipment manufacturers and OEMs. The Company offers a product portfolio, supplying body-structure stamping, frame, and other chassis structures, as well as complex welded assemblies.

