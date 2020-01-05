Tower Internatio Shares Up 0.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TOWR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tower Internatio (NYSE:TOWR) on July 12th, 2019 at $30.87. In approximately 10 months, Tower Internatio has returned 0.44% as of today's recent price of $31.00.

Over the past year, Tower Internatio has traded in a range of $17.15 to $31.28 and is now at $31.00, 81% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tower International Inc., is a integrated global manufacturer of engineered structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving automotive original equipment manufacturers and OEMs. The Company offers a product portfolio, supplying body-structure stamping, frame, and other chassis structures, as well as complex welded assemblies.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tower Internatio shares.

