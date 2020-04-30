Toro Co Up 3.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TTC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) on March 27th, 2020 at $63.50. In approximately 1 month, Toro Co has returned 3.41% as of today's recent price of $65.67.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Toro Co have traded between a low of $52.07 and a high of $84.26 and are now at $65.67, which is 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. The Company's products include professional turf maintenance equipment, turf and agricultural irrigation systems, landscaping equipment, and residential yard products. Toro's products are sold worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Toro Co shares.

Log in and add Toro Co (TTC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.