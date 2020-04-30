Torchmark Corp Has Returned 3.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TMK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) on August 2nd, 2019 at $87.87. In approximately 9 months, Torchmark Corp has returned 3.18% as of today's recent price of $85.07.

Torchmark Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.26 and a 52-week low of $83.67 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $85.07 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Torchmark Corporation is an insurance and financial services holding company. The Company's subsidiaries offer life and health insurance, and annuities. Life products include traditional and interest sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance. Health products include Medicare supplement, cancer, accident, long-term care, and limited hospital, and surgical coverage.

