Tootsie Roll Ind Has Returned 1.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tootsie Roll Ind (NYSE:TR) on March 17th, 2020 at $35.13. In approximately 1 month, Tootsie Roll Ind has returned 1.07% as of today's recent price of $35.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tootsie Roll Ind have traded between a low of $30.92 and a high of $40.79 and are now at $35.53, which is 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.37% higher over the past week, respectively.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells confectionery products. The Company offers candies marketed in a variety of packages for display and sale in different types of retail outlets. Tootsie Roll markets its products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

