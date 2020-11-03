Tompkins Financi Shares Down 18.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TMP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tompkins Financi (AMEX:TMP) on January 27th, 2020 at $88.61. In approximately 1 month, Tompkins Financi has returned 18.94% as of today's recent price of $71.82.

Tompkins Financi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.66 and a 52-week low of $70.42 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $71.82 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 1% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, personal and business loans, debit and credit cards, mortgages, cash management, investment advisory, insurance, and online banking.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tompkins Financi.

Log in and add Tompkins Financi (TMP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.