Toll Brothers Up 5.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TOL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) on September 11th, 2019 at $37.82. In approximately 4 months, Toll Brothers has returned 5.04% as of today's recent price of $39.72.

In the past 52 weeks, Toll Brothers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.10 and a high of $41.70 and are now at $39.72, 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Toll Brothers, Inc. builds luxury homes, serving both move-up and empty nester buyers in several regions of the United States. The Company builds customized single and attached homes, primarily on land that it develops and improves. Toll Brothers also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, security, landscape, insurance brokerage, and manufacturing operations.

