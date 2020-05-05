SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) on April 7th, 2020 at $40.62. In approximately 4 weeks, Trinet Group Inc has returned 24.91% as of today's recent price of $50.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Trinet Group Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.79 and a high of $76.92 and are now at $50.74, 83% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resource and consultancy services. The Company offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. TriNet Group serves technology, advertising, banking, and government sectors in the United States.

