Tjx Cos Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TJX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) on April 7th, 2020 at $48.32. In approximately 2 weeks, Tjx Cos Inc has returned 3.97% as of today's recent price of $46.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tjx Cos Inc have traded between a low of $32.72 and a high of $64.95 and are now at $46.81, which is 43% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer in the United States and worldwide. The Company operates off-price retail concepts in the US, Canada, and Europe that offer a wide range of brand name and designer merchandise.

