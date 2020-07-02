Tjx Cos Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TJX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) on August 29th, 2019 at $55.18. In approximately 5 months, Tjx Cos Inc has returned 12.04% as of today's recent price of $61.82.

Tjx Cos Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.03 and a 52-week low of $48.19 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $61.87 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer in the United States and worldwide. The Company operates off-price retail concepts in the US, Canada, and Europe that offer a wide range of brand name and designer merchandise.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tjx Cos Inc.

