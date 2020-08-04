Titan Machinery Has Returned 31.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TITN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) on November 29th, 2019 at $13.67. In approximately 4 months, Titan Machinery has returned 31.16% as of today's recent price of $9.41.

Titan Machinery share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.88 and a 52-week low of $6.96 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $9.41 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 2.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

Titan Machinery, Inc. owns and operates full service agricultural and construction equipment stores. The Company sells, rents, and services tractors, attachments, skid steers, sprayers, applicators, trucks, trailers, moving and lift, scrap handling, and other related equipment and parts. Titan Machinery serves customers in the United States and Europe.

