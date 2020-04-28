Titan Machinery Down 32.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TITN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) on November 29th, 2019 at $13.67. In approximately 5 months, Titan Machinery has returned 32.77% as of today's recent price of $9.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Titan Machinery have traded between a low of $6.96 and a high of $21.88 and are now at $9.19, which is 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Titan Machinery, Inc. owns and operates full service agricultural and construction equipment stores. The Company sells, rents, and services tractors, attachments, skid steers, sprayers, applicators, trucks, trailers, moving and lift, scrap handling, and other related equipment and parts. Titan Machinery serves customers in the United States and Europe.

