Tiptree Inc Shares Down 28.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TIPT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) on January 22nd, 2020 at $7.31. In approximately 2 months, Tiptree Inc has returned 28.54% as of today's recent price of $5.22.

In the past 52 weeks, Tiptree Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.45 and a high of $8.30 and are now at $5.22, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 2.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

Tiptree Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services including insurance, asset management, senior living, real estate, and specialty finance.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tiptree Inc.

Log in and add Tiptree Inc (TIPT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.