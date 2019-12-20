Tiptree Inc Has Returned 30.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TIPT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) on May 16th, 2019 at $6.26. In approximately 7 months, Tiptree Inc has returned 30.62% as of today's recent price of $8.17.

Over the past year, Tiptree Inc has traded in a range of $5.01 to $8.30 and is now at $8.17, 63% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Tiptree Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services including insurance, asset management, senior living, real estate, and specialty finance.

