Tiptree Inc Up 27.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TIPT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) on May 16th, 2019 at $6.26. In approximately 8 months, Tiptree Inc has returned 27.90% as of today's recent price of $8.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Tiptree Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.10 and a high of $8.30 and are now at $8.00, 57% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% higher and 0.58% higher over the past week, respectively.

Tiptree Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services including insurance, asset management, senior living, real estate, and specialty finance.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tiptree Inc shares.

