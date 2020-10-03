Timken Co Down 32.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TKR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) on January 27th, 2020 at $54.62. In approximately 1 month, Timken Co has returned 32.26% as of today's recent price of $37.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Timken Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $35.86 and a high of $58.78 and are now at $37.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

The Timken Company manufactures and distributes tapered roller bearings, as well as cylindrical, spherical, and precision ball bearings. The Company also produces power transmission components and assemblies, as well as systems such as helicopter transmissions.

