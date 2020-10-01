Timken Co Up 25.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TKR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) on October 23rd, 2019 at $46.14. In approximately 3 months, Timken Co has returned 25.24% as of today's recent price of $57.78.

Timken Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.58 and a 52-week low of $37.74 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $57.78 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

The Timken Company manufactures and distributes tapered roller bearings, as well as cylindrical, spherical, and precision ball bearings. The Company also produces power transmission components and assemblies, as well as systems such as helicopter transmissions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Timken Co shares.

