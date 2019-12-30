Tilly'S Inc-Cl A Shares Up 18.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TLYS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tilly'S Inc-Cl A (:TLYS) on August 29th, 2019 at $10.32. In approximately 4 months, Tilly'S Inc-Cl A has returned 18.76% as of today's recent price of $12.25.

Over the past year, Tilly'S Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $7.62 to $13.11 and is now at $12.25, 61% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Tilly's Inc. offers online apparel. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website.

