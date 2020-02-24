Tilly'S Inc-Cl A Has Returned 28.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TLYS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tilly'S Inc-Cl A (:TLYS) on January 13th, 2020 at $9.60. In approximately 1 month, Tilly'S Inc-Cl A has returned 28.09% as of today's recent price of $6.90.

Tilly'S Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.75 and the current low of $6.78 and are currently at $6.90 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Tilly's Inc. offers online apparel. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A.

