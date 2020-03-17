MySmarTrend
Tiffany & Co Has Returned 31.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TIF)

Written on Tue, 03/17/2020
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) on October 24th, 2019 at $95.48. In approximately 5 months, Tiffany & Co has returned 31.46% as of today's recent price of $125.52.

Over the past year, Tiffany & Co has traded in a range of $78.60 to $134.42 and is now at $115.68, 47% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Tiffany & Co. operates jewelry stores and manufactures products through its subsidiary corporations. The Company operates retail stores in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and the United Arab Emirates, and also engages in direct selling through internet, catalog, and business gift operations.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tiffany & Co shares.

