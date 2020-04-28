Tier Reit Inc Has Returned 24.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TIER)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tier Reit Inc (NYSE:TIER) on November 7th, 2018 at $23.36. In approximately 18 months, Tier Reit Inc has returned 24.36% as of today's recent price of $29.05.

Tier Reit Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.06 and a 52-week low of $26.42 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $29.05 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Tier REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on commercial office real estate properties. Tier REIT offers its services in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tier Reit Inc shares.

