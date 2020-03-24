Tidewater Inc Shares Down 66.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TDW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tidewater Inc (NYSE:TDW) on January 14th, 2020 at $17.44. In approximately 2 months, Tidewater Inc has returned 66.23% as of today's recent price of $5.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tidewater Inc have traded between a low of $4.84 and a high of $25.11 and are now at $6.00, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore supply vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy exploration, development, and production industry. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tidewater Inc.

