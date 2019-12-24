Tiaa Fsb Holding Has Returned 62.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EVER)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tiaa Fsb Holding (:EVER) on November 4th, 2019 at $21.67. In approximately 2 months, Tiaa Fsb Holding has returned 62.51% as of today's recent price of $35.22.

Over the past year, Tiaa Fsb Holding has traded in a range of $4.05 to $38.43 and is now at $35.22, 770% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an Internet based marketing firm. The Company, through its platform, enables consumers to connect with auto insurance carriers and agents to meet their auto insurance needs. EverQuote serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tiaa Fsb Holding shares.

