Tiaa Fsb Holding Has Returned 32.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EVER)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tiaa Fsb Holding (:EVER) on March 9th, 2020 at $33.87. In approximately 3 weeks, Tiaa Fsb Holding has returned 31.96% as of today's recent price of $23.05.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tiaa Fsb Holding have traded between a low of $7.36 and a high of $47.44 and are now at $23.05, which is 213% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.27% lower over the past week, respectively.

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an Internet based marketing firm. The Company, through its platform, enables consumers to connect with auto insurance carriers and agents to meet their auto insurance needs. EverQuote serves customers in the United States.

