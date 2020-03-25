Thor Industries Shares Down 51.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (THO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) on February 27th, 2020 at $77.77. In approximately 4 weeks, Thor Industries has returned 51.78% as of today's recent price of $37.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Thor Industries share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.30 and a high of $89.45 and are now at $37.50, 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Thor Industries, Inc. produces and sells a wide range of recreation vehicles. The Company offers motorhomes, camping, fifth-wheel, and travel trailers. Thor Industries serves customers in the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Thor Industries.

Log in and add Thor Industries (THO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.