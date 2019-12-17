Thor Industries Has Returned 17.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (THO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) on October 21st, 2019 at $59.26. In approximately 2 months, Thor Industries has returned 17.09% as of today's recent price of $69.39.

Thor Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.91 and a 52-week low of $42.05 and are now trading 65% above that low price at $69.39 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

Thor Industries, Inc. produces and sells a wide range of recreation vehicles. The Company offers motorhomes, camping, fifth-wheel, and travel trailers. Thor Industries serves customers in the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Thor Industries shares.

Log in and add Thor Industries (THO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.