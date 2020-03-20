Thomson Reuters Shares Down 24.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TRI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) on February 27th, 2020 at $76.65. In approximately 3 weeks, Thomson Reuters has returned 24.12% as of today's recent price of $58.17.

Thomson Reuters share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $82.50 and a 52-week low of $53.54 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $58.17 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation is an electronic information and solutions company that serves the global business and professional marketplace. The Company provides proprietary online systems and CD-ROM products in information sectors such as legal and regulatory, financial, scientific reference and healthcare, and corporate training.

