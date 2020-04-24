Third Point Rein Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TPRE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Third Point Rein (NYSE:TPRE) on March 26th, 2020 at $7.31. In approximately 4 weeks, Third Point Rein has returned 4.04% as of today's recent price of $7.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Third Point Rein share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.64 and a high of $11.95 and are now at $7.60, 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 3.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. provides reinsurance services. The Company offers property and casualty reinsurance products and solutions. Third Point Reinsurance serves customers globally.

