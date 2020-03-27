Thermon Group Ho Shares Down 37.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (THR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Thermon Group Ho (NYSE:THR) on February 3rd, 2020 at $24.02. In approximately 2 months, Thermon Group Ho has returned 36.97% as of today's recent price of $15.14.

Over the past year, Thermon Group Ho has traded in a range of $12.62 to $27.73 and is now at $15.14, 20% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. provides engineered thermal solutions for process industries. The Company's thermal solutions, also referred to as heat tracing, provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance, environmental monitoring, and surface snow and ice melting.

