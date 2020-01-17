Theravance B Shares Up 38.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TBPH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Theravance B (NASDAQ:TBPH) on November 25th, 2019 at $18.43. In approximately 2 months, Theravance B has returned 38.18% as of today's recent price of $25.46.

Over the past year, Theravance B has traded in a range of $15.18 to $28.44 and is now at $25.46, 68% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Theravance Biopharma Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule medicines across a number of therapeutic areas including respiratory disease, bacterial infections, and central nervous system.

