Theravance B Shares Up 18.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TBPH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Theravance B (NASDAQ:TBPH) on November 25th, 2019 at $18.42. In approximately 3 weeks, Theravance B has returned 18.53% as of today's recent price of $21.84.

Over the past year, Theravance B has traded in a range of $15.18 to $29.45 and is now at $21.84, 44% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Theravance Biopharma Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule medicines across a number of therapeutic areas including respiratory disease, bacterial infections, and central nervous system.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Theravance B shares.

Log in and add Theravance B (TBPH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.