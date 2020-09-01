Theravance B Up 31.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TBPH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Theravance B (NASDAQ:TBPH) on November 25th, 2019 at $18.43. In approximately 2 month, Theravance B has returned 31.34% as of today's recent price of $24.20.

Theravance B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.63 and a 52-week low of $15.18 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $24.20 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Theravance Biopharma Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule medicines across a number of therapeutic areas including respiratory disease, bacterial infections, and central nervous system.

