Tg Therapeutics Has Returned 72.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TGTX)

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tg Therapeutics have traded between a low of $3.91 and a high of $11.41 and are now at $11.04, which is 182% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 4.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies, specifically, relapsed, and refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

