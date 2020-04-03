Tfs Financial Co Shares (TFSL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tfs Financial Co (NASDAQ:TFSL) on June 4th, 2019 at $17.42. In approximately 9 months, Tfs Financial Co has returned 24.32% as of today's recent price of $21.65.

Tfs Financial Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.24 and a 52-week low of $15.89 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $21.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% higher and 0.40% higher over the past week, respectively.

TFS Financial Corporation is the holding company. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans. Third Federal operates throughout Ohio and Florida.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tfs Financial Co.

