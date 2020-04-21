Tfs Financial Co Has Returned 32.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TFSL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tfs Financial Co (NASDAQ:TFSL) on February 28th, 2020 at $20.44. In approximately 2 months, Tfs Financial Co has returned 32.29% as of today's recent price of $13.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tfs Financial Co have traded between a low of $12.65 and a high of $22.47 and are now at $13.84, which is 9% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

TFS Financial Corporation is the holding company. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans. Third Federal operates throughout Ohio and Florida.

