Textron Inc Shares Up 5.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TXT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) on January 29th, 2020 at $46.97. In approximately 2 weeks, Textron Inc has returned 5.34% as of today's recent price of $49.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Textron Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.30 and a high of $58.00 and are now at $49.48, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.40% higher over the past week, respectively.

Textron Inc. is a global, multi-industry company with operations in aircraft, defense, industrial products, and finance. The Company's products include airplanes, helicopters, weapons, and automotive products. Textron's finance division offers asset based lending, aviation, distribution, golf, and resort finance, as well as structured capital.

