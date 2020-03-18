Texas Capital Ba Has Returned 51.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TCBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Texas Capital Ba (NASDAQ:TCBI) on February 25th, 2020 at $53.92. In approximately 3 weeks, Texas Capital Ba has returned 51.67% as of today's recent price of $26.06.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Texas Capital Ba have traded between the current low of $25.26 and a high of $66.61 and are now at $26.06. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Texas Capital Bank, NA. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and invests those funds in loans secured by single-family residential loans and commercial real estate, secured and unsecured commercial loans, and consumer loans. Texas Capital Bancshares serves customers in the State of Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Texas Capital Ba.

