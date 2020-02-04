Tetra Tech Inc Shares Down 26.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TTEK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) on February 27th, 2020 at $89.98. In approximately 1 month, Tetra Tech Inc has returned 26.71% as of today's recent price of $65.94.

Tetra Tech Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.34 and a 52-week low of $58.83 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $65.94 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides specialized management consulting and technical services primarily in resource management, infrastructure, and communications. The Company's clients include a diverse base of public and private sector organizations. Tetra Tech operates offices in the United States and internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tetra Tech Inc.

Log in and add Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.